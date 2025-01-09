Macron says Ukraine has to be ‘realistic’

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has cautioned that resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not be quick or straightforward, emphasizing that Ukraine must address territorial issues in any future negotiations. Speaking at an annual conference of ambassadors, Macron stated that the Ukrainian leadership needs to engage in a realistic dialogue about these matters.



He added that the United States must assist in reshaping the situation and persuading Russia to enter talks, while European members are responsible for providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Although no specific peace plan has been proposed, there have been media reports suggesting US President-elect Donald Trump may propose a ceasefire that "freezes" the current front lines. Some Western nations are exploring ways to offer Ukraine security guarantees without extending NATO membership.



Macron also warned that there is no simple or quick resolution to the conflict, highlighting the importance of continued Western support for Ukraine to maintain the credibility of the West. He noted that the US cannot afford to let Ukraine lose, as this would undermine its global standing. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelensky has rejected any talks with Russia as long as President Putin remains in power, demanding a full Russian withdrawal and reparations. Russia, on the other hand, insists on Ukraine's neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of new territorial realities.

