US House speaker promises to pull to pieces ‘deep state’

(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson has committed to dismantling the "deep state" as part of a comprehensive reform plan for 2025, which includes tax cuts, enhanced border security, and deregulation. In a Fox News interview, Johnson, re-elected as speaker in November 2024, emphasized that Republicans are ready to act swiftly on their legislative agenda.



A key part of the plan is preventing what Johnson called the “largest tax increase in US history,” which would occur if the 2017 tax cuts are not extended. He aims to boost the economy by extending these cuts, removing taxes on Social Security benefits and tips, and increasing the cap on state and local tax deductions. The package also focuses on revitalizing US manufacturing and reducing federal regulations.



Johnson intends to use budget reconciliation to pass these reforms, allowing bills to clear the Senate with a simple majority. He expects the changes to be implemented within the first 100 days of the next Republican administration. His agenda also includes strict immigration policies, including completing the US-Mexico border wall and bolstering enforcement.



Johnson’s re-election as speaker is seen as a win for conservatives, and he has pledged to work closely with President-elect Donald Trump, who also seeks to dismantle what they view as an obstructive federal bureaucracy.

