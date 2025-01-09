Musk associates Soros to Star Wars antagonist

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has compared liberal billionaire George Soros to Emperor Palpatine, the primary antagonist from Star Wars, after President Joe Biden awarded Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Musk, a vocal ally of President-elect Donald Trump, criticized the honor in a post on social media, sharing a humorous image of Biden presenting the medal to Soros, captioning it: “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”



In response to another comparison of Soros to the villain Magneto from X-Men, Musk labeled the recognition a “travesty.” Biden’s decision to present the prestigious award to Soros, along with 18 other recipients, was part of a ceremony honoring those who have made significant contributions to society. Biden described the honorees as “good people” who have positively impacted America and the world.



Soros, who has supported political movements globally through his Open Society Foundations, was unable to attend the ceremony, and his son, Alex Soros, accepted the award on his behalf. The White House praised Soros for his efforts in promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice across more than 120 countries.



Despite the praise, Soros has been a controversial figure due to his involvement in financial crises, including the 1992 British pound collapse and the 1997 Thailand financial crisis. His political influence has been criticized in various countries, and his activities have been banned in nations such as Russia, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

