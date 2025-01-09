Publication of list of abductees that Hamas may be willing to release in "humanitarian deal" sparks intense debate

(MENAFN) The publication of the list of abductees that Hamas may be willing to release in a "humanitarian deal" has sparked intense debate and division on two critical points. The first issue is whether a partial deal, involving the release of 34 abductees, should be accepted, or if the demand should be for a full deal where all abductees are freed. The second point concerns the Israeli condition for a temporary ceasefire, lasting one week, in exchange for the release of some abductees. This ceasefire would allow Hamas to identify the living abductees, but only as part of a larger "fee." These points of contention are largely based on misinformation and misleading claims, often tied to previous deceptions. It is important to recognize that pressuring Hamas by escalating the conflict—destroying more homes and starving the people of Gaza—has not brought the desired results. Likewise, the idea of a military operation leading to the full release of the abductees has proven to be ineffective, with more abductees dying in army operations than being freed as a result of them.



The ideal solution, often referred to as the "all-for-all" deal, would involve a cessation of hostilities, Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of a significant number of Palestinian resistance fighters. However, this remains a distant hope, not a practical reality. Those who continue to believe in such an outcome must also believe that Israel’s leadership is honest and prioritizes the lives of the abductees, which is unrealistic given the composition of the Israeli government and Netanyahu's track record. Netanyahu's new condition for a week-long ceasefire to allow Hamas to verify the abductees' status is a strategic move, not an honest attempt to resolve the crisis. While this condition is seen as the final obstacle to a deal, it can also be used to delay negotiations further and create excuses for more rounds of talks. In this scenario, the Israeli government retains leverage over the abductees, using them as a bargaining chip for its own political survival.



Those who oppose the partial deal fear that it will result in dozens of abductees remaining in Hamas' hands, acting as leverage for an indefinite period. However, rejecting this partial deal could result in the death of those still alive, whether due to neglect, abuse, or Israeli military actions. Accepting a partial deal would at least save some lives, while rejecting it condemns the remaining abductees to a grim fate, all for the sake of a comprehensive deal that is unlikely to materialize. The harsh reality is that Netanyahu is unlikely to pay the price for such a deal, and the suffering of the abductees and their families will continue as a result.

