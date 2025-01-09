Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 09 January 2025
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
The Company has been informed that the following transaction occurred by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR') in respect of the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP Plan”). The PDMR participated in their first monthly Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the SIP Plan made on 20 December 2024 as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Julian Coghlan
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £7.62
| 16
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
| Aggregate Volume(s)
| Aggregate Price(s)
| Aggregate Total
| 16
| £7.62
| £122.08
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 20 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Julian Coghlan
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| Nil
| 16
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
| Aggregate Volume(s)
| Aggregate Price(s)
| Aggregate Total
| 16
| Nil
| 16
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 20 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside of a trading venue
MENAFN09012025004107003653ID1109072298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.