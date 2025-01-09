Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

The Company has been informed that the following transaction occurred by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR') in respect of the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP Plan”). The PDMR participated in their first monthly of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the SIP Plan made on 20 December 2024 as set out below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138