Farmers' Protest Sees Second Death In 3 Weeks: Protester Dies After Consuming Poison At Shambhu Border

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Farmers' Protest: A 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, died by after consuming poison at the Shambhu border amid ongoing protests against the Prime Narendra Modi-led government, Times of India reported. This incident follows a similar suicide by Ranjodh Singh on December 18, driven by deteriorating conditions of leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

In a second such incident at the agitation site, Shambhu border, within three weeks, Resham Singh was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died, the report added.

Resham Singh, who was from Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district, took the extreme step at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana where farmers have been protesting for almost a year now, pressing the Centre guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Farmer leader Tejvir Singh told news agency PTI that Resham Singh was upset with the Central government for not resolving the issues despite their protracted protest.

Last month in December, protesting farmer Ranjodh Singh also died by suicide at Shambhu border. He was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70), who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 at the Khanauri border.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, 2024, pressing the farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

The Supreme Court granted time to the Punjab government to comply with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift to hospital farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.