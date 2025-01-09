DM Meets With Austin In Framework Of Ramstein

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov discussed key areas of cooperation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

According to Umerov, he began his work at a regular meeting of the Contact Group.

“I held an important meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during which we discussed preparations for the meeting and key areas of cooperation,” the minister said.

According to him, today the coalition leaders are approving roadmaps for each of the eight areas of cooperation, which will set out strategic goals and key needs for military assistance until at least the end of 2027.

These documents, developed and agreed upon jointly by Ukraine and partners, will form the basis for support and allocation of assistance in such areas as air defense, artillery, armor, drones, air forces, maritime security and other important areas, Umerov emphasized, adding that“there is a lot of work to be done.”

As Ukrinform reported, the United States, together with its allies and partners in the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, has already allocated more than USD 126 billion in military ai d.

