Qatar Airways Denies Pakistan Office Closures

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Airways, the national carrier of Qatar, has refuted claims about the closure of its offices in Pakistan, assuring that its operations in the country remain unaffected.

In a statement shared on Wednesday (Jan 8) via the social X, the airline said,“Qatar Airways flights to and from Pakistan are operating as usual, and our offices remain open. Recent reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect.”

The clarification comes in response to rumours suggesting that the airline had shut down its offices in Pakistan as part of a cost-cutting strategy.

A few days ago, the Qatari carrier announced plans to resume flights to Damascus, the Syrian capital, after 13–years, starting with three weekly flights. The airline has become the first of the ME3 carriers to resume flights to the Syrian capital after rebels deposed Bashar Al Assad and his family's 50-year rule.



Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said,“We are pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a great historical and cultural destination. This announcement underscores our dedication to fostering connectivity and facilitating travel for our passengers.”

Last year, Qatar Airways carried more than 40 million passengers and recorded a load factor of 83 per cent. The state-owned carrier posted a 39 per cent jump in annual net profit to a record 6.1 billion Qatari riyals ($1.67 billion). Revenue grew by 6 per cent to 81 billion riyals in the year ended March 31.

-B