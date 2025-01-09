2 Women Were Injured In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Fall Of Russian Drone Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of January 8, two women were in the village of Nove Pekelne, Kharkiv region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed Russian UAV.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, yesterday at 22:07 in the village of Nove Pekelne, Berestyn district, a car was on fire as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed drone , a private house and two outbuildings were damaged. Two women aged 42 and 67 were injured.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian proxies stormed Ukrainian positions four times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 12 hostile attacks took place over the last day. The defense forces repelled the Russian army's assault near Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

According to Syniehubov, eight more people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions as a result of intensified evacuation measures.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 6, Russians struck Karasivka and Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with guided aerial bombs . A woman was injured.