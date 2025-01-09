QRCS Distributes Food Aid To Poor Families In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a food parcel distribution project in Yemen, to ensure food security for 10,745 internally displaced people (IDPs), widows, and poor families most affected by the bad living conditions in Marib Governorate.

Implemented in partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS), the $136,308 project involves distributing 1,535 1-month food parcels in Marib and Harib Districts, each containing 60 kg of food staples such as flour, sugar, rice, canned beans, vegetable oil, and salt.

During the inauguration ceremony, Director of Marib's IDP Camp Management Executive Unit Saif Muthanna, said,“On behalf of the local authority, I announce the launch of a food parcels project, donated by QRCS and implemented by YRCS. Helping meet the food needs of 767 families in Marib District, it is one of the most important projects being implemented in the governorate to alleviate the suffering of IDPs.”

Head of QRCS's office in Marib Faris Al-Aqili, praised such crucial projects at such difficult times for IDPs.

“The food parcels project is in response to the government's appeal to meet the needs of IDPs and other victims of floods and conflict,” said Al-Aqili.“In fact, the needs are growing, and all the humanitarian support available in the governorate is not sufficient, with the increasing numbers of IDPs. I would like to thank all the partners. We are working closely with the IDP Executive Unit and authorities, which greatly facilitate the work of humanitarian providers in Marib.”

According to a recent joint food security risk monitoring report by international organizations, about half of Yemen's 30-million population will suffer food insecurity in most parts of the country during 2025, and they will be in dire need of urgent food aid due to the ongoing conflict and displacement, dropping exchange rates, and lower purchasing power.