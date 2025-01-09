Mesmerizing Shows And Cash Prizes At Mercato During Dubai Shopping Festival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As part of its exciting Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations, Mercato delighted visitors with an array of dazzling performances. Highlights included the mesmerizing Twins Trip show, a Musical Comedy spectacle, and a breathtaking Full Dance and Acro-Balance act.

These captivating performances left audiences in awe, entertaining both adults and children with extraordinary acrobatic displays and engaging routines. The shows created a vibrant atmosphere, drawing smiles and applause from all in attendance.

Adding to the festive spirit, journalists and their families were invited to experience the shows firsthand, making their visit to Mercato a cherished highlight of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

What's more, visit Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah to enjoy discounts ranging from 25% to 75% at a wide variety of stores until 2 February. But that's not all-your shopping spree could turn into a winning moment! Spend AED 200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah, download the PrivilegePLUS app, and scan your receipt to enter the draw for incredible prizes worth AED 30,000 each.

Plus, one lucky shopper will drive away in a brand-new Jetour X90 Plus car! With a vibrant atmosphere, irresistible offers, and unforgettable entertainment, Mercato has something special for everyone this Dubai Shopping Festival.