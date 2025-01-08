Web3mediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Invests $1 Million In Bitcoin As Part Of Treasury Asset Strategy
Date
1/8/2025 11:13:08 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP)
announced the purchase of 9.783 bitcoin for approximately $1 million at an average price of $102,220 per BTC, as part of its Treasury Asset Strategy. The company has requested Board approval to allocate up to 90% of its liquid assets for ongoing Bitcoin purchases. Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) provides custodial and self-custodial wallet services for Thumzup's Bitcoin holdings. The company also plans to begin paying gig-economy workers in Bitcoin in the coming weeks, adhering to all relevant laws and regulations.
To view the full press release, visit
About Thumzup®
Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.
Thumzup was featured on
CBS Los Angeles
and in
KTLA .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at
About Web3MediaWire
Web3MediaWire
(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
Web3MediaWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
Web3MediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08012025000224011066ID1109070553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.