Web3mediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Invests $1 Million In Bitcoin As Part Of Treasury Asset Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP)

announced the purchase of 9.783 for approximately $1 million at an average price of $102,220 per BTC, as part of its Treasury Asset Strategy. The company has requested Board approval to allocate up to 90% of its liquid assets for ongoing purchases. Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) provides custodial and self-custodial wallet services for Thumzup's Bitcoin holdings. The company also plans to begin paying gig-economy workers in Bitcoin in the coming weeks, adhering to all relevant laws and regulations.

To view the full press release, visit



About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on

CBS Los Angeles

and in

KTLA .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TZUP are available in the company's newsroom at



