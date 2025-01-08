Timothy Wax (Jibril Omar) Passes Away In Kabul: Moi

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Australian Professor Timothy Wax (Jibril Omar) who embraced Islam after release from captivity in a prisoners swap has died in Kabul, the of Interior announced on Wednesday.

Interior Ministry's Spokesperson Mufti Abdul Matin Qane said Jibril Omar died of cancer at his residence in Kabul.

He wrote on his x.com wrote:“He was first captured by the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate in in past years, then released from prison in a prisoner exchange, then voluntarily and willingly converted to the holy religion of Islam and changed his name from Timothy Wax to Gabriel Omar.”

He said that Wax served as English instructor in Kabul.” He had great love for Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate, and for this reason, he preferred to live in Kabul.”

