Kisan Seva Kendra Inaugurated In Rajouri, Villagers To Get Several Facilities

Rajouri, April 9 (IANS) In a major initiative, a Kisan Seva Kendra, also known as 'Kisan Khidmat Ghar' (Single Window Service Centre), was inaugurated for the farmers in the remote Panchayat Daraj B of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative, a big step towards strengthening rural agriculture, is being run under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in partnership with the Lieutenant Governor Administration and the Central Government.

This Kisan Seva Kendra was inaugurated by Rajouri District Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma. Chief Agriculture Officer Sohan Singh and Budhal's Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ranjan Sharma were also present on the occasion. This will act as a digital multi-purpose service centre for the villagers, especially farmers, where many major services will be provided.

At Kisan Khidmat Ghar, farmers will get seeds at a subsidy under HADP. Registration facility will be available for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Assistance will also be provided in applying for documents like a passport, PAN card, and electricity-water bill payment. Apart from these, ration card, photo printing, and other online services will also be available.

The responsibility of running the centre has been entrusted to local youth Afroz Hameed, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for this initiative. He said, "This is not just a job, but an opportunity to serve our community."

The villagers warmly welcomed this initiative. Local elders and farmers said that this centre will prove to be a lifeline for them. An elderly person said, "Earlier we had to go to the city far away for small services, now everything is available in our village."

Officials said that this initiative is an important effort towards taking the government's Digital India mission to the grassroots level and making the youth self-reliant. In the coming time, there is a plan to set up more such centres, which will bring a revolutionary change in rural governance. This centre will not only increase the reach of services, but will also open new doors of employment and entrepreneurship for the local youth.