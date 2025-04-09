Rashmika Mandanna Resumes The Night Shoot For 'Thama'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) After ringing in her 29th birthday in Oman, Rashmika Mandanna is back in work mode. She has resumed the night shoots for her forthcoming horror comedy, "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Posting a glimpse of the beautiful night sky on her Instagram stories, the 'Pushpa" actress wrote, "Shooting nights for the next couple of days..So the only posts and stories you'll get of us is of either the moon or the camera lights or the stars (which in our city is impossible to see) Agreed?"

Back in March, Rashmika revealed who's keeping her busy with late-night shoots.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo of 'Thama' director Aditya A Sarpotdar, sitting on a plastic chair and closely monitoring the shoot on a screen.

She wrote alongside the photo,“My director.... Making me shoot night shoot every time.... Ice bucket .... Story of my life."

The filmmaker quickly reshared the photo with the words,“Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power.”

Rashmika replied to this saying,“Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!”

“Thama” narrates the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

The project marks the 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar's primary association with both Rashmika and Ayushmann.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, "Thama" has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Part of Maddock's blockbuster horror comedy universe "Thama" promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop.