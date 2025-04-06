Supporting Perinatal Wellness At HMC's Mental Health Service And Women's Wellness And Research Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HMC's Mental Health Service (MHS) and Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) are proud to announce a transformative collaboration dedicated to enhancing perinatal mental health support for pregnant women. This initiative aims to ensure that mental health concerns are addressed promptly and effectively during a crucial time in a mother's life.

In recognition of World Health Day on April 7, 2025, HMC's Mental Health Service and Women's Wellness and Research Center reaffirm their commitment to the global call for maternal and newborn health improvement. This year's World Health Day campaign, titled Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures, emphasizes the urgent need to prioritize women's long-term health and well-being. Our collaboration in perinatal wellness directly aligns with this global initiative, offering a comprehensive approach to both physical and mental health support for mothers.

Perinatal mental health is vital for the well-being of both mothers and their babies. Perinatal refers to the time around childbirth, specifically the period from about 20 weeks of pregnancy until about 1 month after birth.

Research shows that mental health issues during pregnancy can have lasting effects on maternal health and child development. Supporting mothers during this period not only aids in their emotional wellness but also fosters a nurturing environment for their infants, ultimately contributing to healthier families.



Sr. Consultant and Chairman of the Mental Health Service Dr. Majid Al Abdulla.

Dr. Majid Al Abdulla, Sr. Consultant and Chairman of the Mental Health Service stated:“At Hamad Medical Corporation's Mental Health Service, we take pride in offering the region's most advanced and specialized women's mental health program.”



Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead for Women MHS Dr. Sazgar Hamad

Dr. Sazgar Hamad, Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead for Women MHS, said:“This initiative includes the first fellowship in women's mental health, backed by an expert team dedicated to training local graduates and our staff. We also provide support to our colleagues at PHCC and WWRC. Our primary services encompass outpatient, inpatient, and community women's health services.”



Assistant Executive Director of Clinical Service Development Katja Warrick-Smith

Katja Warrick-Smith, Assistant Executive Director of Clinical Service Development added:“Through this transformative initiative, we ensure that every woman receives the highest standard of care, addressing both her physical and emotional needs. Our team of specialists is committed to delivering timely and personalized mental health support, promoting the well-being of both mothers and their infants. This collaborative approach highlights our commitment to excellence in perinatal care, setting a new benchmark for healthcare in Qatar.”

The WWRC in collaboration with the Mental Health Service has developed an integrated fast-track pathway that enables the standardized screening of common mental health problems. Each month, the women's mental health team receives 50 to 60 referrals from the WWRC showcasing the growing recognition of the importance of mental health during pregnancy. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach, which includes specialized clinicians who assess and create personalized treatment plans.



Sr. Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Chair Obstetric, WWRC, Dr. Salwa Abu Yaqoub, Sr.

Dr. Salwa Abu Yaqoub, Sr. Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Chair Obstetric, WWRC said:“At the Women's Wellness and Research Center, we are committed to providing holistic care that not only addresses physical health but also prioritizes the mental and emotional well-being of mothers. This collaboration highlights our belief that a healthy mother is at the heart of a healthy family, and through early intervention and comprehensive support, we are empowering women to thrive during one of the most important stages of their lives.”

Patients begin their journey with a centralized referral from their WWRC physician to perinatal wellness clinic, followed by evaluation by the virtual women's mental health team. The specialized team then collaborates to decide on the best course of action, and patients can be offered either rapid response virtual intervention or in-person clinic intervention at WWRC referral, which is followed by evaluation by the triage team. This streamlined process ensures that mothers receive comprehensive support, including nursing assistance and targeted interventions – these are specific actions or treatments designed to address particular needs.

WWRC's commitment to perinatal wellness allows for early identification and assessment by a specialized team hence promoting early recovery and promoting wellbeing. Together, we are creating a supportive environment for mothers and their families, reinforcing the essential link between mental health and overall wellness.

Dr. Sazgar Hamad, emphasizes the importance of this initiative:“Our goal is to ensure that every mother feels supported and empowered during her pregnancy. By addressing mental health early, we can significantly improve outcomes for both mothers and their children. Having a multi-disciplinary team of specialists, it enables the mothers to be given the best care for their precise needs.”

Perinatal health aligns closely with Qatar's National Healthcare Strategy by prioritizing the well-being of mothers and infants, which is essential for building a healthy population.

By integrating mental health support into perinatal care, Qatar is addressing a critical aspect of maternal health. This new approach supports the strategy's goals of enhancing healthcare accessibility, promoting early intervention, and fostering collaboration across healthcare services.

Additionally, improving perinatal health contributes to the long-term objectives of the National Healthcare Strategy, which includes developing a sustainable healthcare system and ensuring that families receive comprehensive support throughout pregnancy and beyond. Overall, this alignment helps create healthier communities and strengthens the nation's healthcare framework.