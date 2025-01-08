Army Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics Via Drone At Southern Military Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 8 (Petra) – Southern Military Region personnel, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone on Wednesday afternoon along its western front within its area of responsibility.A military source from the General Command of the Jordan (JAF) Arab stated that the Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Region implemented rules of engagement after detecting and tracking the drone. The forces intercepted it, causing its payload to fall within Jordanian territory. The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities.The source reaffirmed the JAF's commitment to leveraging all their resources and capabilities to prevent these narcotics from reaching Jordanian society and undermining national security.