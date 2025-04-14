403
Qatar, Egypt To Bolster Ties In All Fields
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held on Monday at his Amiri Diwan office a session of official talks with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
The meeting started with His Highness the Amir welcoming el-Sisi and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness stressed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and voiced hopes the visit would strengthen bilateral co-operation and advance it to broader horizons that serve the interests of the two peoples. His Highness wished the two countries' relations further progress and growth.
The Egyptian president expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to bolster bilateral cooperation and development relations, elevating them to broader horizons across all fields.
The two sides discussed key regional and international issues and developments of common concern, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the two countries' joint efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip and deliver relief aid to the residents of the Strip.
The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, and a number of senior officials.
On the Egyptian side, it was attended by Chief of the President's Office Major General Ahmed Mohammed Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdel Aati, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Eng. Hassan al-Khatib, along with other senior officials accompanying the president.
His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President held a one-on-one discussion on the latest regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the president and his accompanying delegation.
El-Sisi was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan.
Qatar, Egypt to work jointly
to help Palestinians: Amir
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed, during talks with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the continuation of joint efforts to support the brotherly people in the Gaza Strip and Occupied Palestine, with the aim of establishing sustainable security and peace.
In a post on his official account on X, His Highness the Amir said that he discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, prospects for strengthening the solid fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, considering their great potential to advance bilateral cooperation and expand its scope across several areas.
His Highness also expressed his hopes for both sides to deepen and support their economic ties through further mutual trade and investment activities, serving their goals and common interests.
His Highness the Amir noted that they also exchanged views on the ongoing developments in the region, pointing out that the two countries will continue their joint efforts to support the brotherly people in the Gaza Strip and Occupied Palestine, with the aim of consolidating sustainable security and peace.
Qatar to invest $7.5bn in Egypt
As part of the solid fraternal relations and historic ties between Qatar and Egypt and their keenness to boost multi-level consultations and coordination, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi paid an official visit to Doha on April 13-14, 2025.
The talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President el-Sisi were held in an atmosphere of brotherhood and understanding and reflected the depth of bilateral relations and their solidity and mutual trust. The agenda included ways to foster multi-sector cooperation to enhance shared interests and open new horizons for integration and partnership, according to a joint statement issued at the end of the Egyptian president's visit to Doha.
Stressing the importance of boosting economic cooperation, the two sides have agreed to continue joint work to promote investment and economic exchange, reflecting the political will of the two countries and contributing to supporting sustainable economic development that serves the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.
In this context, the two sides reiterated their commitment to supporting their economic partnership and working towards a package of direct Qatari investments totaling $7.5bn to be implemented over the next phase, manifesting the strength of the relationship between the two countries and streamlining the achievement of sustainable economic development for the interests of the two brotherly peoples.
