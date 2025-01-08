EU To Participate In Quint Meeting On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Wednesday that it will join a meeting dedicated to Syria, hosted by Italy with participation from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to a statement from the EU, the meeting, which will take place on 9-10 January in Rome, will focus on coordinating efforts to assist Syria in facing "the huge challenges of the Syrian provisional and Syrian society in the post-Assad transition".

The statement added that the EU's participation will be at the level of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who will emphasize at the meeting "the importance of protecting minorities in Syria, the rule of law, accountability, and justice, while ensuring the territorial integrity of Syria," considering these principles "essential conditions for achieving reconciliation and lasting peace in the country."

The statement confirmed that the EU will remain "ready to support a Syrian-led and Syrian owned process with the support of the United Nations." (end)

arn









MENAFN08012025000071011013ID1109070167