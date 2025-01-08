Maduro Mobilizes Military Forces Ahead Of Controversial Inauguration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicolás Maduro has ordered a military and mobilization throughout Venezuela as he prepares for his inauguration on January 10, 2025.



Reports indicate that this decision follows the controversial election held on July 28, 2024, where Maduro claimed victory with 51.95% of the votes. However, opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia asserts he won with 67.08%.



Maduro's operates under a cloud of suspicion regarding electoral integrity. His administration faces accusations of fraud and repression against dissenters.



In recent days, authorities arrested several opposition figures, including González's son-in-law and activists linked to María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition leader. Maduro described these individuals as "mercenaries" involved in conspiracies against his regime.



In response to perceived threats, Maduro has activated the **Comprehensive Defense Body of Venezuela (ODI)**, a military framework designed to maintain order during the inauguration.







He claims this body will ensure security against any insurrection or invasion attempts. Maduro's government has positioned over 20,000 troops trained for special operations across the country.

Tensions Rise in Venezuela Amid Leadership Dispute

The regime's tactics include intimidation and repression. Authorities have increased police patrols and established numerous checkpoints in Caracas.



Maduro aims to project strength and control in the lead-up to his inauguration, organizing mass mobilizations of supporters to demonstrate loyalty.



Despite his assertions of stability, Maduro's administration remains on high alert. The political climate grows increasingly tense as international observers question the legitimacy of his presidency.



The United States and other nations have indicated they will not recognize Maduro's government due to concerns over electoral fraud. González continues his efforts to gain international support while calling on the military to recognize him as commander-in-chief.



He remains in exile but plans to return to Venezuela on inauguration day if possible. As January 10 approaches, both sides prepare for potential conflict.



The situation highlights the struggle between authoritarianism and democratic aspirations in Venezuela. The unfolding events will shape the future of governance and civil liberties in the nation as citizens grapple with their political reality.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109070125