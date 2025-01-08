Chronic Refractory Gout Market Revenue To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chronic Refractory Gout Forecast

Chronic Refractory Gout Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Chronic Refractory Gout Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Refractory Gout, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Refractory Gout market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Chronic Refractory Gout, offering comprehensive insights into the Chronic Refractory Gout revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Chronic Refractory Gout statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Chronic Refractory Gout therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Chronic Refractory Gout clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Chronic Refractory Gout treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Chronic Refractory Gout space.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Refractory Gout Market Report:

.The Chronic Refractory Gout market size was valued ~USD 1,393 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In August 2024, AR882 was granted fast-track designation by the FDA for the treatment of gout.

.In 2023, the Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) market size was the largest in the US among the 7MM, reaching around USD 1,221 million, and is projected to grow further by 2034.

.In 2023, the United Kingdom had the largest market size for Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) among the EU countries, with approximately USD 41 million, while France and Italy had the smallest market sizes, each around USD 14 million.

.In 2023, the market size of Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) in Japan was USD 40 million, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2034.

.Key Chronic Refractory Gout Companies: Amgen, Cartesian Therapeutics/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), Arthrosi Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Chemiphar, HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics plc, and others

.Key Chronic Refractory Gout Therapies: KRYSTEXXA (Pegloticase), SEL-212, AR882 TJC-0434, NC-2700, and others

.The Chronic Refractory Gout market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Refractory Gout pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Refractory Gout market dynamics.

.According to DelveInsight's assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) in the 7MM were approximately 410 thousand in 2023.

.In 2023, the United States had the highest prevalence of Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) among the 7MM, with approximately 201 thousand cases, and this number is expected to rise by 2034.

.In 2023, the United Kingdom had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG) among European countries, with approximately 50 thousand cases, followed by Germany with around 43 thousand cases. In contrast, Italy had the lowest prevalence, with 17 thousand cases.

.In 2023, Japan had approximately 43 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Refractory Gout (CRG), representing about 11% of the total cases across the 7MM.

Chronic Refractory Gout Overview

Chronic refractory gout is a severe form of gout where the symptoms, such as joint inflammation and pain, persist despite treatment with standard medications. It occurs when uric acid levels in the body remain elevated over time, leading to the formation of urate crystals that deposit in the joints and tissues, causing recurrent flare-ups. This condition is often resistant to conventional therapies, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine, and urate-lowering medications. Chronic refractory gout can lead to joint damage and impaired mobility if left untreated. Management typically involves a combination of medications to control symptoms, reduce uric acid levels, and prevent further flare-ups.

Chronic Refractory Gout Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Refractory Gout Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Refractory Gout market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Chronic Refractory Gout

.Prevalent Cases of Chronic Refractory Gout by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Refractory Gout

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Refractory Gout

Chronic Refractory Gout Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Refractory Gout market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Refractory Gout market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Refractory Gout Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Refractory Gout Therapies and Key Companies

.KRYSTEXXA (Pegloticase): Amgen

.SEL-212: Cartesian Therapeutics/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

.AR882: Arthrosi Therapeutics

.SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences, Inc

.Pegloticase: Amgen

.TJC-0434: TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals

.NC-2700: Nippon Chemiphar

.Research Program: HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics plc

.NC-2500: Nippon Chemiphar

.PRX-115: Protalix BioTherapeutics

.HZN-457: Horizon Therapeutics plc

Chronic Refractory Gout Market Drivers

.Increasing Prevalence

.Unmet Medical Need

.R&D Advancements

.Expanding Healthcare Access

.Rising Awareness

Chronic Refractory Gout Market Barriers

.High Treatment Costs

.Limited Treatment Options

.Side Effects and Safety Concerns

.Complex Diagnosis

.Regulatory Challenges

Scope of the Chronic Refractory Gout Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Chronic Refractory Gout Companies: Amgen, Cartesian Therapeutics/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), Arthrosi Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Chemiphar, HemoShear Horizon Therapeutics plc, and others

.Key Chronic Refractory Gout Therapies: KRYSTEXXA (Pegloticase), SEL-212, AR882 TJC-0434, NC-2700, and others

.Chronic Refractory Gout Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Refractory Gout current marketed and Chronic Refractory Gout emerging therapies

.Chronic Refractory Gout Market Dynamics: Chronic Refractory Gout market drivers and Chronic Refractory Gout market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Chronic Refractory Gout Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Refractory Gout Market Access and Reimbursement

