Via Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science & Technology, Ghana, Travelingwiki Now Available In Its Twelfth Language, Twi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter with AI Researcher Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening at NeurIPS 2023 Discussing Autism AI Research

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter with Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening Discussing AI Research at NeurIPS 2024

Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening Lecturing at TravelingWiki Foundation's NeurIPS 2024 Neurodiversity AI/ML Workshop

Via Stakeholders at Ghana Journal of Linguistics & KNUST, Kumasi, TravelingWiki Now Available In its Twelfth Language, Twi

KUMASI, GHANA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces that its free resources are now available in a twelfth language, Twi (used by approximately 4.4 million speakers in Ghana). A thirteenth language is expected to be added soon thereafter.

This addition of Twi was made possible via collaboration with Dr. Obed Nii Broohm, Senior Lecturer, Department of Language & Communication Sciences, KNUST, Kumasi & Associate Editor, Ghana Journal of Linguistics; & Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening, Lecturer, KNUST, Kumasi. Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening lectured at TravelingWiki Foundation's NeurIPS 2024 AI/ML Neurodiversity Workshop.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter , notes,“TravelingWiki has focused intensively on ensuring access of our resources to a global base of travelers that leverage US Airports and could benefit from resources for Non Visible Disabilities. We take this work very seriously, and we are committed to expanding the library of resources available for travelers at US Airports.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.

TravelingWiki's NeurIPS 2024 AI/ML Neurodiversity Workshop, Which Included Lecture by Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Mensah Gyening

