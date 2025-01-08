Fhaheel Beats Khaitan In Zain Football League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Fhaheel beat Khaitan on Wednesday with a single goal at the inauguration of the tenth round of Zain football league held at Al-Shabab Club stadium.
Fhaheel moved to the third rank, temporarily with 17 points, while Khaitain retained the five points in the eighth rank.
On Thursday, Al-Tadamon will play against Yarmuk, Qadsiya against Kuwait and on Friday the tournament concludes with encounters pitting Al-Nasr vs Al-Salmiya and Al-Arabi against Kazma. (end)
sad
MENAFN08012025000071011013ID1109069587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.