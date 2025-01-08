Fhaheel Beats Khaitan In Zain Football League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Fhaheel beat Khaitan on Wednesday with a single goal at the inauguration of the tenth round of Zain league held at Al-Shabab Club stadium.

Fhaheel moved to the third rank, temporarily with 17 points, while Khaitain retained the five points in the eighth rank.

On Thursday, Al-Tadamon will play against Yarmuk, Qadsiya against Kuwait and on Friday the concludes with encounters pitting Al-Nasr vs Al-Salmiya and Al-Arabi against Kazma. (end)

