Qatar Participates In Inauguration Ceremony Of Ghana's President
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Accra: The State of Qatar participated in the inauguration ceremony of President of the Republic of Ghana HE John Dramani Mahama.
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana HE Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam represented the State of Qatar at the ceremony.
MENAFN08012025000063011010ID1109069579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.