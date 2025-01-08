عربي


Qatar Participates In Inauguration Ceremony Of Ghana's President

1/8/2025 3:03:25 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Accra: The State of Qatar participated in the inauguration ceremony of President of the Republic of Ghana HE John Dramani Mahama.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana HE Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam represented the State of Qatar at the ceremony.

The Peninsula

