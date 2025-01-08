JMD Furniture Announces Exclusive Discounts On Living Room, Bedroom, And Dining Furniture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress, a renowned name in home furnishings across the DMV area, is pleased to announce exclusive discounts on a wide selection of furniture as part of the grand opening of their new Laurel location. The launch of the new showroom underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable home furnishings to local customers.With this expansion, JMD Furniture is making it even easier for residents in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, Suitland, Laurel, and surrounding areas to access stylish, durable, and affordable living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture. The company's new location in Laurel is set to become an important addition to the community, offering exclusive promotions for both new and returning customers.Expanded Offerings with Special DiscountsTo mark the occasion, JMD Furniture is offering exclusive discounts of up to 30% on select items across all furniture categories, including living room, bedroom, and dining room sets. These deals are designed to help customers furnish their homes with stylish pieces while staying within their budget. Some of the special promotions include:Living Room Furniture: Sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, and entertainment centers, offering a wide variety of styles, sizes, and materials.Bedroom Furniture: Bed frames in multiple sizes, dressers, nightstands, and complete bedroom sets designed to create restful retreats.Dining Room Furniture: Dining tables, chairs, buffets, and barstools, all designed to bring style and functionality to any dining area.A Focus on Accessibility and AffordabilityJMD Furniture's dedication to making high-quality furniture accessible is reflected in its flexible payment options. To accommodate a range of financial needs, the company offers a No Credit Needed Payment Option, allowing customers to make easy monthly payments without a credit check. Additionally, layaway plans are available for those who prefer to spread out payments over time.“We understand that furnishing a home can be a significant investment,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress.“That's why we've made it a priority to offer flexible payment plans that make quality furniture accessible to everyone.”Fast, Convenient Delivery ServiceTo enhance the shopping experience, JMD Furniture provides fast and reliable delivery to homes across the DMV area. Whether shopping at the new Laurel location or any of their other stores, customers can enjoy convenient delivery options to suit their schedules. Same-day delivery is also available for select items, ensuring that customers can start enjoying their new furniture as soon as possible.Commitment to Exceptional Customer ServiceJMD Furniture's expansion is supported by the same commitment to customer service that has earned the company its strong reputation across the DMV area. The knowledgeable and friendly staff at each location are available to help customers navigate the showroom, offering advice on style, design, and budget. The company is known for its high level of customer care, and every purchase comes with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring a positive shopping experience.Grand Opening of JMD Furniture's Laurel LocationThe new JMD Furniture showroom in Laurel is part of the company's ongoing efforts to serve a growing customer base. Located at 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707, the new store is expected to bring even more opportunities for local residents to find quality furniture at affordable prices. The store's opening has been highly anticipated, and customers are invited to visit and take advantage of the grand opening promotions.About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress has been serving the DMV area for over 15 years, providing high-quality furniture for every room in the home. With a focus on exceptional customer service, fast delivery, and flexible payment options, JMD Furniture has become a trusted name in home furnishings. The company offers a wide selection of furniture, including living room sofas, bedroom sets, dining room tables, and more, all at affordable prices.Store LocationsJMD Furniture & Mattress has multiple locations across the DMV area, including:JMD Temple Hills – 2346B Iverson St, Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights – 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria – 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland – 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (Grand Opening) – 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707

