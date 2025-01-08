(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , a leading provider of business diversity, compliance, and grant management solutions, has been equipping customers with essential tools to comply with the US Department of Transportation's (USDOT) recently updated DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) and ACDBE (Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) program requirements. Building on these efforts, the company is excited to announce its new DBE Certification Sharing functionality, designed to facilitate agencies' interstate certification requests in compliance with the new USDOT rules for interstate certifications (§ 26.83(d) & § 26.85(g)).

The 2024 Final Rule introduced new procedures for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certifications when businesses certified in one state apply for certifications in different states. Agencies can no longer ask applicants for extra information directly. Instead, they are required to request the certification and eligibility information about the applicant from the state where the applicant was initially certified (the Jurisdiction of Original Certification (JOC)). The JOC agency must then share the information with the secondary agency within 30 days. However, agencies must approve the application within 10 days, regardless of whether they have reviewed or even received the additional information, meaning concerns about eligibility may only be addressed after approval.

Because state DOTs are typically charged with overall responsibility and maintenance of DBE/ACDBE certifications in their home states, the new requirements significantly impact them and can cause non-compliance issues. B2Gnow's DBE Certification Sharing functionality is designed to streamline the interstate DBE certification process by enabling the efficient and secure sharing of essential certification materials between agencies across different states.



When a vendor certified as a DBE in one state seeks DBE certification in another state, they can complete a simplified interstate application online through the B2Gnow system. As established by the new rule, this interstate application allows the vendor to affirm their eligibility by referencing their existing certification with their JOC. Available at no cost to B2Gnow certification management customers, the B2Gnow system facilitates the requesting and digital sharing of additional information from their original application and review process, effectively reducing the administrative burden, providing a secure and seamless process, and achieving final rule compliance.

With deep expertise in the DBE landscape, B2Gnow fully understands the recent regulatory changes and has updated its system to ensure compliance with reporting and program-specific requirements. Many of the new rules were already aligned with B2Gnow's existing capabilities, and the company has tailored additional features necessary to meet the latest requirements seamlessly.

"These rule updates were a big change for our customers, and we were ready," says John Garay, Vice President of Product at B2Gnow, "We created an internal launch team that analyzed the draft rules, and then we worked together to understand the impact, implement the changes, and communicate the updates with our customers. We've kept customers compliant with the new rules while adding valuable new functionality to our platform."



Since the enactment of the 2024 DBE/ACDBE rule changes, B2Gnow has implemented a comprehensive set of platform-wide updates and enhancements to ensure compliance with these regulations and to optimize agency operations. In addition to certification sharing, key updates include streamlined certification procedures, enhanced functionality related to the Personal Net Worth (PNW) limit, additional fields and capabilities associated with MAP-21 reporting, comprehensive tracking and reporting tools for Commercially Useful Function (CUF), upgraded subcontractor management, improved public certification directories, and more.

