HCMF Group Unveils Cutting-Edge Smart Cockpit And Body Mechatronic Systems At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HCMF's showcase features its integrated vehicle control system, developed with Inventec, which centralizes functionalities onto the front dashboard. This system combines an intuitive user interface, a UWB electronic key, and wireless charging, offering a seamless and futuristic cockpit experience. Also debuting is HCMF's Micro LED transparent smart window technology, created with AUO and AGC. These high-transparency touch displays are integrated into rear car windows with patented window regulator mechanism, enabling applications such as real-time driving information, AR gaming, personal calendars, and rear-view mirror functions for enhanced convenience and safety.

HCMF's smart glass solutions, developed with BenQ Materials, deliver privacy and energy efficiency through advanced PDLC 98 black dimming film. These materials block heat and UV rays while providing futuristic aesthetics. Passenger safety takes center stage with the second-generation Child Presence Detection (CPD) system, introduced with TMYTEK. Capable of detecting subtle life signs such as heartbeats and breathing, this system sends real-time alerts to the user's smartphone, preventing safety risks for children or pets left inside the vehicle.

For rear-seat entertainment, HCMF introduces its foldable 28.6-inch, 32:9 ceiling display featuring JET OPTO's dual-view single-screen technology. Passengers can view separate content or participate in virtual meetings, redefining in-car leisure and productivity. The company also showcases systems tailored for electric vehicles, such as a front hood automatic opening system and a centralized door control system (DCU) that combines E-latch, radar-based collision avoidance, and automatic opening mechanisms. Additionally, the innovative automatic tailgate system, developed with KINPO GROUP, delivers a user-friendly experience by overcoming traditional design limitations.

Jeffrey

Hsi, Chief Innovation Officer of HCMF Group, remarked, "CES 2025 is a pivotal platform for HCMF to showcase its leadership in smart cockpit and body mechatronic systems. We are committed to driving innovation and breakthroughs, advancing automotive technology to deliver safer, more convenient, and enjoyable smart mobility experiences for consumers worldwide."

HCMF's participation at CES 2025 underscores its leadership in smart cockpit technologies and collaborative innovation with global partners. From enhancing passenger safety to redefining in-car entertainment and advancing intelligent mobility, HCMF is setting new benchmarks in automotive intelligence and automation. The company remains focused on innovation-driven research and development, delivering future-ready solutions that create value for the global automotive industry and its consumers.

About HCMF Group

HCMF was established in 1961 and as a global automobile Tier 1 system supplier with more than 60 years experience in design and manufacturing. HCMF has around 40 sites globally to provide tailored service to our customers. Our vast knowledge and expertise through years of product experience provide solutions to satisfy our customer needs. We believe strongly in upholding integrity and cooperation to maximize benefits to our customers and partners.

