Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Outlook 2024-2028: Increasing Focus On Preventive Medicine, Advancements In Diagnostics Tools Fueling Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market was valued at USD 940 Mn driven by Private Hospitals stimulating the future of Healthcare and Clinical Tests in Vietnam, growth in non-communicable diseases and chronic diseases, Increasing focus on preventive medicine, and Technological Advancements.

The market is dominated by key players such as Dai Hoc Y Duoc Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital and Cho Ray Hospital, FV Hospital, and Hanoi French Hospital. These players have established a strong presence through extensive networks of clinical laboratories, offering a wide range of diagnostic services.

Under a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) spanning from 2018 to 2020, Philips made a significant contribution to the healthcare infrastructure of Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital in Vietnam by providing state-of-the-art medical equipment. This collaboration was part of a broader initiative to elevate the hospital's diagnostic capabilities and healthcare standards to international levels.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi dominate the Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher concentration of private healthcare providers. Ho Chi Minh City, being the economic hub, attracts a large number of patients from across the country and neighboring regions, making it the leading market for clinical laboratory services.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Segmentation

By Type of Labs: Vietnam's Clinical Laboratories Market is segmented by type of labs into Independent Labs, Public Hospital Labs, and Private Hospital Labs. In 2023, Public Hospital Labs dominate the market share within this segmentation. The dominance of public hospital labs is driven by their widespread presence across the country, especially in rural and underserved regions. These labs are often government-funded, ensuring affordability and accessibility for a large portion of the population.

By Type of Tests: The Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market is segmented by the type of tests into Routine, Esoteric, and Non-Laboratory tests. In 2023, non-laboratory tests hold the dominant market share. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) and home-based diagnostics, which are categorized under non-laboratory tests. These tests offer convenience and rapid results, making them particularly appealing in urban areas where patients seek quick and accessible healthcare solutions without the need for traditional laboratory settings.

By Region: The Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market is segmented by region into North Northwest, Northeast, Red River Delta, North Central, South Central Coast, Central Highlands, Southeast, and Mekong River Delta. In 2023, the Southeast region dominates the market share within this segmentation. The dominance of the Southeast region, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, is due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher concentration of clinical laboratories, and the presence of top-tier hospitals.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Competitive Landscape

Hoan My Medical Corporation: In 2023, Hoan My established the Hoan My Academy to enhance clinical outcomes and treatment effectiveness. The academy collaborates with international organizations, such as South Korea's Asan Medical Center, to provide advanced training for medical staff in sub-specialties like partnerships with medical device companies like GE Healthcare support the integration of new technologies and training initiatives.

MEDLATEC General Hospital: In 2024, MEDLATEC General Hospital has partnered with Hoa Binh Provincial General Hospital to enhance healthcare services in Hoa Binh province. This collaboration aims to improve laboratory testing capabilities and provide timely diagnostic services to residents. The partnership reflects MEDLATEC's commitment to expanding its reach and ensuring high-quality healthcare access for the local population through advanced medical technology and expertise.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth in Non-Communicable Diseases and Chronic Diseases: The Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market is significantly driven by the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and chronic conditions. According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam reported over 3.5 million new cases of non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer, in 2023. This surge is largely attributed to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and an aging population. As these conditions require regular monitoring and early detection, the demand for routine and specialized diagnostic tests has increased exponentially.

Increasing Focus on Preventive Medicine: There is a growing emphasis on preventive medicine in Vietnam, which is significantly boosting the clinical laboratories market. Preventive healthcare aims to detect and address health issues before they develop into serious conditions, thereby reducing the overall healthcare burden. In 2023, the Vietnamese government launched several public health campaigns focusing on the importance of regular health check-ups and screenings, particularly for at-risk populations. This initiative has led to a substantial increase in the number of routine tests conducted in clinical laboratories.

Advancements in diagnostics Tools: Technological advancements in diagnostic tools and laboratory equipment are another major growth driver for the Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as automated laboratory systems, molecular diagnostics, and AI-powered diagnostic tools, has revolutionized the way clinical laboratories operate. In 2023, several major hospitals and independent laboratories in Vietnam invested in state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, enabling them to offer more accurate, faster, and comprehensive testing services.

Challenges

No Commercialization of Clinical Labs: The lack of commercialization in the clinical laboratories market in Vietnam presents a significant challenge to the sector's growth. Unlike other healthcare markets where private entities play a major role, Vietnam's clinical labs remain largely under government control, with limited involvement from private players. This absence of commercialization restricts the ability of labs to innovate, expand, and compete on a broader scale.

Large Dependence on Focus Cities: Vietnam's clinical laboratories market is heavily dependent on a few key cities, such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, where the majority of advanced healthcare infrastructure is concentrated. This regional focus creates significant disparities in access to quality diagnostic services across the country. While urban centres benefit from state-of-the-art laboratories and a wide range of diagnostic options, rural and less developed areas often face limited access to such services.

Government Initiatives

National Health Insurance Program Expansion: In 2023, the Vietnamese government expanded the National Health Insurance Program to cover a broader range of diagnostic services, including advanced laboratory tests. As of early 2024, over 93.3 million people are insured, exceeding the government's target This initiative aims to make healthcare more accessible to the population, particularly in underserved regions.

Incentives for Private Sector Investment: To encourage private investment in the healthcare sector, the government introduced a series of incentives in 2024, including tax breaks and subsidies for the establishment of new clinical laboratories. This policy aims to address the shortage of diagnostic facilities in rural areas and to enhance the overall capacity of the healthcare system.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market Future Outlook:

The Vietnam Clinical Laboratories market is poised for remarkable growth, the market is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2028, driven by rise in communicable and non-communicable diseases, increasing penetration of private health insurance, and change in consumption habits.

Future Trends

Rise in Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases: Over the next five years, the Vietnam Clinical Laboratories Market is expected to be significantly influenced by the continued rise in both communicable and non-communicable diseases. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue fever, tuberculosis, and emerging viral infections will drive the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics. Simultaneously, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer will further escalate the need for regular monitoring and advanced diagnostic services.

Increasing Penetration of Private Health Insurance: The penetration of private health insurance is anticipated to grow substantially in Vietnam, shaping the clinical laboratories market by 2028. As more individuals opt for private health insurance plans, there will be an increase in demand for high-quality diagnostic services, which are often covered by these plans. Private insurers tend to partner with top-tier hospitals and laboratories, ensuring their clients have access to comprehensive diagnostic tests.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Cho Ray Hospital

Dai Hc Y Dc Hospital

Thong Nhat Hospital

Hoan My Medical Corporation

MEDLATEC General Hospital

Vinmec International Hospital

FV Hospital

Hanoi French Hospital

Cho Ray Hospital

Bach Mai Hospital

Viet Duc University Hospital

Phuoc An Clinic

Saigon Clinic

Tan Tao University Hospital Nhi Dong 1 Hospital

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900