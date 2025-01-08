Health Announces First-Ever Advocacy Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to announce this awards program to spotlight the bravery and passion of individuals who are willing to speak their truth, ensuring others feel seen, heard, and supported," said Sara Michael, senior vice president and general manager, Health. "We've been a trusted and wellness voice for over 40 years, and this program reflects our continued commitment to celebrating individuals and organizations that inspire, educate, and empower changes for accessible and inclusive health care."

To select this year's nominees, Health editors, patient advocate contributors, and the brand's Medical Expert Board researched health advocates who demonstrated measurable change on a widespread scale. After reviewing a wide range of nominees, the team selected 10 winners based on their impactful advocacy or research in the health space, lived experiences, and passion for creating change. Judges include: Katrina Chernoff, vice president of content strategy and operations, Health; Anisa Arsenault, senior editorial director, Health; Dana Ingemann, associate editorial director of evergreen content, Health; Amber Brenza, associate editorial director of news, Health: Colleen Murphy, senior evergreen editor, Health; and Alysse Dalessandro, type 2 diabetes patient advocate.

Health Advocacy Award winners:



Hannah Bonam-Young, author of Out on a Limb

Patrick Dempsey , actor, founder of the Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope and Healing

DeMar DeRozan, six-time NBA All-Star, author of Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm

Suni Lee , two-time Olympic champion gymnast, kidney health advocate

Paige More , co-founder of The Breasties

Al Roker , TODAY Show anchor, author of Al Roker's Recipes to Live By

Sundeep Singh Boparai, MD, operations manager of the Transgender Program at Northwell Health

Virginia Sole-Smith, author of The Eating Instant: Food Culture, Body Image, and Guilt in America, Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture

Darien Sutton, MD , emergency medicine physician, Good Morning America contributor Gabrielle Union-Wade , award-winning actress, women's health advocate

"Recognizing the efforts of health advocates is vital to advancing public health and creating lasting change," said Dr. Sohaib Imtiaz, chief medical officer, Health. "This year's honorees demonstrate unparalleled dedication to creating a more compassionate and inclusive healthcare landscape."

To learn more about the Health Advocacy Awards and read about this year's winners, visit here .

About Health

Health

is a renowned source for evidence-based health and wellness information that meets everyone – inclusive of all genders, ages, races, and abilities – where they are in their health and wellness journey. For over 40 years, Health has helped millions of readers cut through medical jargon, providing information in an easy-to-understand and culturally competent way to help readers take the next step in their health. Health is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE Health