New Report Finds Growing Interest In Tech For Aging Well At Home

Aging is projected to be a $120 billion industry by 2030, and over half of older Americans express a high likelihood in purchasing these new emerging technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Older Americans are increasingly interested in using technology to live in their current homes and communities. Now, new research conducted by AARP and the Consumer Technology Association

(CTA)® finds that 80% of older Americans currently own at least one type of tech that enables aging at home, and over half express a high likelihood of buying and adapting more of these emerging technologies.

"From smart wearable health monitors to hearing aids to digital security, there's a huge interest among older Americans who want to integrate these technologies into their plans to age in their homes and communities," said Patty David, AARP Vice President of Consumer Insights. "The market is large and will grow as more and more Americans age into the 50-plus bracket. This is projected to be a $120 billion market by 2030."

Seven in ten of adults 50-plus (70%) say they feel very comfortable using tech to help them age in their homes and communities. A significant number of older adults are considering buying additional tech to help them in their aging journey.

The top potential tech products for older Americans are smart health devices, with more than half of older adults considering connected medical alert devices, digital hearing aids, and blood pressure and glucose monitors as AgeTech.



Fewer than half of adults 50+ own some AgeTech products than would like to, such as:



Only 3% own a connected medical alert device, when an additional 18% say they would be likely to purchase one.



Only 6% own a continuous glucose monitor, when an additional 8% say they would be likely to purchase one. Only 3% own an over-the-counter digital hearing aid, when an additional 10% say they would be likely to purchase one.



Price and reliability are the top barriers to purchase for many AgeTech products, with 60% saying that some form of cost cited as a barrier to purchase, and 41% saying that their concerns about reliability are a barrier to purchase.

64% of adults 50+ do not feel technology today is designed with their age in mind, according to

AARP's 2024 Tech Trends Survey.

"This report confirms that seniors are ready to adopt technology that help them age-in-place," said René Quashie, Vice President, Digital Health, CTA. "Our focus at CTA is making sure that developers make tools easy to use through thoughtful innovation, using our consumer research and industry standards."

The new research from AARP and CTA provides valuable insight into the priorities of older Americans when it comes to using and adopting technology to help them age. For some, there are large gaps in the adoption of technology and the number of people who are interested.

"There are some hesitancies in adoption, including price, ease of use, and data security," David said. "AARP and CTA are interested in overcoming some of these challenges to enable older Americans everywhere to live the way they want."

The AgeTech Collaborative TM from AARP

is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances to make aging easier for everyone. AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

