Transom Capital Promotes Conor Davenport And Steve Kim To Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) announced today that Conor Davenport and Steve Kim, two senior members of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Team, have both been promoted to Managing Director. The promotions come on the heels of an exceptional 2024 for Transom, which closed its fourth oversubscribed fund in October and added seven professionals during the year.

Russ Roenick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented,“Transom's leadership and I congratulate Conor and Steve on these well-deserved promotions, recognizing their long tenure and considerable contributions to the firm over the years. Both have played pivotal roles in sourcing, evaluating, and supporting Transom's investments over the last eight and five years, respectively, across all of Transom's active funds.”

Davenport and Kim joined Transom in 2016 and 2019, respectively, and have assumed leadership roles in the firm's investments. Both work hand-in-hand with Transom's Managing Partners and dedicated Operations Team to identify investment opportunities, lead due diligence, and then design and ultimately execute a transformation plan for each portfolio company through Transom's full exit.

Prior to Transom, Kim held investment roles at Ares Management, a macro strategy hedge fund, and Gryphon Investors, and was an investment banker with DLJ/Credit Suisse. Davenport has been with Transom for the majority of his career and previously worked at Ned Davis Research.

Roenick continued,“Conor and Steve are particularly skilled at identifying a 'Transom deal,' capitalizing on the opportunities and addressing the complexities that are fundamental to each of Transom's investments. We're excited to see how their unique skills will continue to help drive the firm's investment success and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management's industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit:

