Target Groups Actively Follow Our Posts, Says BIG Executive Director
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
VIGINUM has made several serious accusations against the Baku
Initiative Group (BIG), seeking to tarnish the organization's
reputation. In the report, the French government claims that the
BIG is working against its territorial integrity by using
independence movements and ideas.
The activities of the BIG are not directed against the
territorial integrity of any state. Guided by the norms and
principles of international law, the BIG fights against colonialism
and demands the provision of fundamental rights to peoples living
in slavery to colonial policies.
Azernews reports via Azertag that reports that
Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group,
said this during a press conference held to respond to unfounded
allegations against BIG.
Emphasizing that the Baku Initiative Group posts in French and
English, Abbas Abbasov added: "Our observations show that our
target groups, especially abroad, are quite actively following our
posts and showing interest in them. Based on this reality, the
following question arises: if we are not reaching our target
audience, how is it possible that various French institutions are
preparing a 26-page detailed report on this topic and continuously
giving other similar reactions?"
