Target Groups Actively Follow Our Posts, Says BIG Executive Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews) VIGINUM has made several serious accusations against the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), seeking to tarnish the organization's reputation. In the report, the French claims that the BIG is working against its territorial integrity by using independence movements and ideas.

The activities of the BIG are not directed against the territorial integrity of any state. Guided by the norms and principles of international law, the BIG fights against colonialism and demands the provision of fundamental rights to peoples living in slavery to colonial policies.

Azernews reports via Azertag that reports that Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, said this during a press conference held to respond to unfounded allegations against BIG.

Emphasizing that the Baku Initiative Group posts in French and English, Abbas Abbasov added: "Our observations show that our target groups, especially abroad, are quite actively following our posts and showing interest in them. Based on this reality, the following question arises: if we are not reaching our target audience, how is it possible that various French institutions are preparing a 26-page detailed report on this topic and continuously giving other similar reactions?"