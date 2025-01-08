Three Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Poonch
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two Junior Engineers were among three people injured on Wednesday in a road accident at Dhakki Bridge near OP Hill Ground in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a Tata Sumo near OP Hill Ground Mendhar this incident three people were injured who were shifted to Sub-district hospital Mendhar, reported news agency GNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The injured have been identified as Akshit Sharma JE (28) son of Anil Kumar resident of Jammu, Amar Khan JE (26) son of Hussain resident of Ari Sharuti and Ruby Kousar (27) wife of Tariq Hussain resident of Kalaban.
ADVERTISEMENT
Medical officer SDH Mendhar Dr Javid Iqbal also confirmed the incident and said that we have received three injured people, one of the injured Amar Khan
has been referred to GMC Rajouri.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
4 Dead, 2 Missing As Vehicle Plunges Into River In Kishtwar
4 Soldiers Killed In Bandipora Vehicle Fall
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08012025000215011059ID1109068660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.