Three Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Poonch

Officials said that a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a Tata Sumo near OP Hill Ground Mendhar this incident three people were injured who were shifted to Sub-district hospital Mendhar, reported news agency GNS.

The injured have been identified as Akshit Sharma JE (28) son of Anil Kumar resident of Jammu, Amar Khan JE (26) son of Hussain resident of Ari Sharuti and Ruby Kousar (27) wife of Tariq Hussain resident of Kalaban.

Medical officer SDH Mendhar Dr Javid Iqbal also confirmed the incident and said that we have received three injured people, one of the injured Amar Khan

has been referred to GMC Rajouri.

