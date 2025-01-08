Built In Honors Oneview Commerce In Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It is a high honor to be named for another consecutive year as one of Boston's best startups to work for, and we believe the added recognition as one of the top 50 remote startups is a strong testament to our continuously evolving, boundless and diverse culture," said OneView Chief People Officer Jo-Anne O'Brien Fay . "We appreciate the recognition as we work to enrich the work life of our 'Viewers' by providing a great culture, competitive compensation and valuable benefits."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

