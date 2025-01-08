Speedchain Appoints Dennis Lyandres To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dennis brings a unique blend of experience in services, management, and transformative venture-backed companies. His prior experience includes scalingProcore from $10 million to over $900 million in revenue as well as a successful IPO. He also held various sales leadership positions at big data firm, Cloudera, and worked at leading mergers & acquisitions firm, BTI Group. Dennis currently works as an advisor for Iconiq Capital and serves on several boards, including Speedchain's. He has a proven track record of guiding companies through periods of substantial growth and transformation, ensuring sustainable success in rapidly evolving markets. His addition to the board comes at a pivotal moment for Speedchain as the company accelerates its growth trajectory and broadens its reach nationally.

"Dennis's experience in building high-growth technology platforms as well as his capital markets expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to build and scale Speedchain. We are very excited to welcome Dennis to the Speedchain Board," said Daniel Cage, CEO of Speedchain. "We are dedicated to revolutionizing commercial spending for construction companies and Dennis will play a key role in helping Speedchain scale our go-to-market activity, financing and product strategy going forward," he added.

"It's an honor to continue working within the construction industry to deliver the unique and critical tools they need, and helping Speedchain provide modern financial solutions that give more control and efficiency over project spending," said Dennis Lyandres. "I'm excited to be a part of the exceptional Speedchain team that empowers frontline construction workers with the autonomy they need to excel on the jobsite while maximizing value across their projects," he added.

About Speedchain

Speedchain Inc. is a global provider of modern commercial card programs and advanced expense management solutions. The company is focused on delivering greater visibility, control and efficiency in managing project level spend, vendor payments and corporate expenses. The Speedchain platform enables finance teams and employees to streamline financial operations, access industry leading rewards and benefits and leverage the underlying data this activity generates via its platform features, AI capabilities and partner interfaces. For more information, visit:

SOURCE Speedchain