Q4 Brings Home The Gold In Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier North American publications. The 2024 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors at Barron's, Los Angeles Times, Chemical & Engineering News, Computerworld, Healthcare Innovation News, Weekly and Wired.

Q4's award-winning team and

Q4's WCS team plays a critical role in helping Q4 customers execute their IR programs, update their IR websites, and manage the quarterly process, all within the

Q4 Platform .

Underpinned by secure AI , Q4's single, powerful platform for investor relations includes industry-leading tools for IR websites , virtual events , an IR CRM , surveillance , engagement analytics and more. Some of the world's biggest brands

- including McDonald's, Walmart, Visa, Netflix, Spotify and many more, including half of the S&P 500 - rely on Q4 to manage the entire earnings lifecycle, increase IR efficiency, reduce program execution risk, and improve IR performance outcomes.

Q4's win in Best in Biz Awards comes on the heels of other recent honors and milestones for the company. The WCS team also earned a Stevie® Award

for "Customer Service Team of the Year" in the 2024 International Business Awards®, and Q4 was named "Best Tech-Driven Capital Markets Platform"

by U.K.-based Global Brands Magazine.

"This Best in Biz Awards win - on top of frequent recognition for Q4's team and technology - emphasizes our commitment to innovating for success and consistently delivering exceptional experiences for our customers," said Darrell Heaps, Q4 founder and CEO. "As companies aim to simplify earnings, understand shareholder trends, and surface new investor opportunities, we're here with the data, insights and workflows they need to excel."

According to Best in Biz Awards: "What sets our winning companies apart is not just their growth numbers, patents, or outside validation of their strength. A true sign of a Best in Biz Awards winner is the positive impact they have in the world - the benefits they bring start with their employees, impact their clients, and fill the local and global communities they operate in."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the leading provider of IR Ops software with the world's largest set of proprietary investor data, purpose-built to remove obstacles between public companies and their investors. Q4 gives investor relations leaders, C-suite executives, and their teams the tools to attract, manage, and understand investors - all in one place. The AI-enabled Q4 Platform boasts applications for website and event management, engagement analytics, and overall lifecycle management, including AI Earnings Co-Pilot to generate draft scripts based on historical data, and AI earnings call summaries to understand peer sentiment. The Q4 Platform also includes a streamlined investor CRM and shareholder intelligence with enhanced metrics to elevate investor targeting strategies. Q4 delivers the data, insights, and workflows that give IR teams the power to focus on what really matters: strategy, relationships, and driving premium valuations for their companies.

Headquartered in Toronto, with an office in London, Q4 is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world. The company maintains an award-winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Learn more at .

