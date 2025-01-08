MEFMA Launches MUSTADAM Certified Sustainability Facility Manager, A New FM Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Where Sustainability Practices Meet Facility Excellence!

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA ) proudly announces the launch of a new facility management certification: MUSTADAM - Certified Sustainability Facility Manager. This groundbreaking course sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the FM industry, empowering professionals to lead the transition toward greener and more efficient built environments.MUSTADAM is the first certification of its kind in the Middle East, tailored to address the increasing demand for FM leaders skilled in integrating sustainability into operational strategies. From reducing carbon footprints and managing resource consumption to tackling e-waste, this certification equips participants with the tools and knowledge to drive impactful, sustainable change while maintaining operational excellence.MUSTADAM goes beyond a certification, it's a transformative approach to facility management. Participants will learn to embed sustainability principles into daily operations, fostering innovation and creating lasting value for their organizations and the environment.This certification is designed for facility managers, operations managers, property managers, stakeholders, and sustainability advocates who aspire to lead the industry's transformation. The course equips professionals with the skills to align environmental sustainability with operational efficiency, empowering them to drive meaningful advancements and innovation within the FM industry.Mr. Jamal Lootah, President of MEFMA, stated:"The launch of MUSTADAM marks a defining moment for the FM industry. It's more than a certification-it's a vision for a sustainable future, empowering leaders to redefine excellence in the built environment and contribute to a greener tomorrow."MEFMA Training Centre, is committed to offering innovative certifications that align with the industry's evolving needs. MUSTADAM reflects our dedication to equipping professionals with the skills to lead the FM industry toward sustainability and resilience, supporting global and regional sustainability goals.For more information and to register for MUSTADAM, visit our website or contact us directly.

