Kuwait Launches New Int'l Telecommunication Portal

KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Communication and Information Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced launching a new international corridor that connects Europe with the Gulf "Iraq route", in partnership with Zajil Telecom.

In a statement to KUNA on Wednesday, the authority said that the new route provides a full land alternative to marine route for faster connection, as marine routes service gets affected by maintenance work.

The cable has a capacity of 100 gb, which will be a trusted option for big companies and international service providers, the authority said, adding that it will allow a faster and safer transferring of information from Kuwait to Europe, passing through Iraq.

On his part, the authority's acting president Abdullah Al-Ajmi said the "Iraq route" will enhance Kuwait's image as a regional pioneer in safe digital communication and will also support developing the country's infrastructure and economic growth.

He noted that local telcommunication companies have already started using the new land route to provide faster service to their clients.

Launching the route was executed in cooperation with the Iraqi Informatics and Telecommunication Public Company (ITPC), he added. (end)

