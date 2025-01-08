Trump mocks Canada's future

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald mocked Canada's future after Prime Justin Trudeau's resignation, suggesting that Canada should become the "51st state" of the United States. This came shortly after Trudeau announced his decision to step down, citing internal governmental conflicts and lack of productivity, thus ending his nine-year tenure. In a post on his social platform, Truth Social, Trump proposed that if Canada merged with the US, it would benefit from "no tariffs, drastically reduced taxes," and protection from foreign threats, particularly Russian and Chinese ships. He further stated that the US could no longer afford the large trade deficit and subsidies Canada required to remain viable, suggesting that Trudeau's resignation stemmed from this economic reality.



Trump also reiterated his long-standing belief that the United States should control Greenland, following a Monday evening post where he claimed that Greenland's residents supported his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan. He even hinted at a visit by his son, Don Jr., to the island, alongside other figures, to explore the area and its potential benefits if it were to join the US. Despite Trump's provocative comments, Greenland's foreign affairs chief, Miningwaak Kleist, stated that any visit by Trump Jr. would be personal and wouldn't involve official talks with the Greenland government. Greenland, which has been an autonomous territory of Denmark since 1979, is firmly opposed to US ownership. Greenland's Prime Minister, Moti Ejidi, reiterated in January that the island is not for sale, a sentiment echoed by Greenlandic MPs who criticized Trump's remarks, urging the population to reject his proposals.

