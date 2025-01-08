Melco Is Honored With A Collective Total Of Six Diamonds From Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) MACAU SAR – OutReach Newswire – 6 January 2025 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored a collective total of six diamonds from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025. The recognition from the esteemed annual guide is presented to the Company's signature Chinese restaurants Jade Dragon and Yí, iconic French fine dining restaurant, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, and Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu.

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, Macau

Melco's signature Cantonese fine-dining restaurant Jade Dragon at City of Dreams has been awarded the coveted three diamonds award, marking its sixth consecutive year of receiving the Guide's highest distinction, thus maintaining the status of being Macau's one and only three diamond Chinese restaurant. Contemporary Chinese restaurant Yí at City of Dreams' Morpheus was honored with one diamond, marking its sixth year of achieving the accolade. Redefining fine dining with a contemporary vision through gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is again honored with one diamond for the second year running. The tranquil omakase restaurant Sushi Kinetsu located at City of Dreams' Nüwa is also awarded one diamond by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with one diamond for the second consecutive year.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco , said,“Thank you to Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for these wonderful honors. They are a testament to Melco's dedication to contributing to Macau's economic diversification as we aim to strengthen its standing as a world center of tourism and leisure, and further highlight the city's status as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. Congratulations to our team on their achievements in offering our guests with the most memorable culinary experiences as we strive to continue in our pursuit of service excellence.”

Jade Dragon – Three Diamonds

Three-diamond Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include: See also

Vinhomes and Nomura Real Estate Group sign MoU for strategic cooperation in real estate development See alsoVinhomes and Nomura Real Estate Group sign MoU for strategic cooperation in real estate development · Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2025 (Three Diamonds)

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Three Stars)

· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2024

· Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide 2024 (Three Stars)

· Trip Gourmet Awards 2024 (Diamond)

· Tatler Best 2024 (Top 100 Restaurants)

· Tatler Dining Awards 2024

· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2024

· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2024 Yí – One Diamond

One-diamond award winner Yí, located on the 21st floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus, offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant's signature dishes. Yí's honors and awards include: · Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 – 2025 (One Diamond)

· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2020 – 2024

· Trip Gourmet Awards 2024 (Platinum)

· Tatler Dining Awards 2024

· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2019 – 2024

· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2022 – 2024

· Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2019 – 2021 Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – One Diamond

Awarded one diamond, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision. The restaurant at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Honors and awards include: · Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 – 2025 (One Diamond)

· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2024 (Two Stars)

· Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2024

· Trip Gourmet Awards 2024 (Diamond)

· Tatler Dining Awards 2024

· SCMP 100 Top Tables 2020 – 2024

· Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2019 – 2024 See also

Sirius Mathematics Celebrates Grand Opening in Tampines See alsoSirius Mathematics Celebrates Grand Opening in Tampines Sushi Kinetsu – One Diamond

Bestowed one diamond, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Honors and awards include: · Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 – 2025 (One Diamond)

· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2024 (One Star)

· Trip Gourmet Awards 2024 (Diamond)

· Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 – 2025 (One Diamond)· MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2024 (One Star)· Trip Gourmet Awards 2024 (Diamond)