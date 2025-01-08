Kaspersky study: companies seek specialized expertise to combat AI cyber threats

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) As concerns about the use of AI in cyberattacks increase, companies worldwide are racing to bolster their cybersecurity strategies, according to Kaspersky survey. In a new study the cybersecurity company revealed that 92% of IT and Information Security professionals in the META region expect the use of AI by malicious actors to escalate over the next two years. This growing threat is prompting organizations to prioritize defense expertise, with many turning to cybersecurity vendors for specialized support and training.

In its latest study titled “Cyber defense & AI: Are you ready to protect your organization?” Kaspersky gathered insights from IT and Information Security professionals across SMEs and large enterprises. The findings underscore the urgent need to prepare for AI-driven cyberattacks, as nine in ten respondents foresee a significant rise in AI-enhanced attacks within the next two years.

To combat these evolving threats, companies place high value on cybersecurity expertise, with 94% of respondents highlighting the importance of growing internal expertise through training for in-house employees, and 93% underscoring the need for external expertise provided by cybersecurity vendors. This need spans sectors from retail to critical infrastructure, emphasizing a universal demand for advanced threat protection.

To reinforce their cyber protection, organizations are actively integrating both internal and external expertise. Currently, 36% of companies are either implementing or planning to deploy external support to adapt to the evolving threat landscape, while 34% are doing the same through internal training initiatives. Additionally, 61% already use external cybersecurity expertise, and 62% have training programs in place, underscoring a dual approach in fortifying their protection.

Cybersecurity vendors’ expertise can come in various forms, from specialized professional services that help organizations deploy their protection solutions, to advanced expert centers that focus on specific security challenges. One of these centers is the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center. It brings together the company’s AI research and development efforts, to deepen the protective capabilities of cybersecurity solutions.

Vladislav Tushkanov, Group Manager at the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center, says: "Our latest survey shows that businesses are acutely aware of the rising threat from AI-driven cyberattacks and are looking to reinforce their protection through comprehensive solutions, including the use of vendors’ extensive cybersecurity expertise. The Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center plays a pivotal role by helping us leverage AI advancements to enhance our threat protection strategies and explore innovative ways of using AI in cybersecurity. It also enables us to address security concerns specific to AI itself, ensuring that businesses are prepared for the latest AI-driven threats."

To enhance your expertise and stay ahead of AI-enabled threats, Kaspersky recommends:

• Bolster your company’s in-house skills with Kaspersky Managed Detection & Response, as well as online and live Kaspersky Cybersecurity Training courses. These solutions will help strengthen cyber protection and enhance employees' resilience.

• Turn your office workforce into an extra layer of protection with the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, which instills cybersafe behavior. It includes specialized sections dedicated to AI-assisted threats and the safe use of AI tools, helping to avoid the risks associated with the growing proliferation of AI tools.

• Initiate a discussion about AI-related topics in cybersecurity, now available on the Kaspersky Support Forum’s AI Technology Research section. You can also explore Kaspersky’s extensive resources available on the Kaspersky Daily AI section, Kaspersky’s BrightTalk channel, and YouTube videos, where many of your AI-related questions may already be answered.

To see the full report “Cyber defense & AI: Are you ready to protect your organization?”, please follow the link.





