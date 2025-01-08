Refining Helwan University's Academic Mission, Embracing Digital Future Are Top Priorities: Kandil

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As one of Egypt's leading higher education institutions, Helwan University has remained a cornerstone of academic and societal development. With its vast array of disciplines and strategic location in Greater Cairo, it balances offering high-quality education with social responsibility and technological innovation. In this interview with Dr. Sayed Kandil, President of Helwan University, we explore the institution's role in community development, its ambitions for improving academic standing, its integration of and AI, and its global collaborations. We also delve into the future of specialized fields like fire science, where Helwan stands as a regional pioneer.

How does Helwan University aim to compete with other institutions, and what is your view on the establishment of the National University?

Helwan University, with its origins dating back to 1839, has a rich legacy. From the founding of the first printing school to becoming a leading engineering institution, we have cultivated a unique identity. Our focus remains on reinforcing this identity, particularly as we work to transform Helwan into a fourth-generation university, with interactive education and a strong digital infrastructure at its core. The National University aligns with this vision by providing modern, market-oriented programs at affordable costs, addressing the challenges faced by public universities without compromising on educational quality.

What steps have been taken to modernize Helwan University's digital infrastructure?

Digital transformation extends beyond just constructing new technological systems-it involves strategically utilizing existing resources. At Helwan University, we began by enhancing internal capabilities within our Computing and Engineering faculties, developing our own systems rather than relying solely on temporary programs. We also partnered with E-Finance to streamline electronic payment and collection processes. This development ensures that our students and faculty benefit from a robust digital ecosystem that will continue to evolve as technology progresses.











How does the National University address challenges faced by public universities? Is it part of a broader privatization effort?

The National University is a crucial part of Egypt's strategy to create fourth-generation universities, offering high-quality education at an accessible cost. By introducing modern, industry-relevant programs, it helps reduce the strain on public universities, with demand for these programs growing rapidly-evidenced by over 10,000 enrollments in the second year alone. However, it is important to emphasize that public universities remain the backbone of Egypt's higher education system, with National Universities providing an additional option, not replacing them.

What is your strategy for improving Helwan University's local and international rankings?

To enhance our rankings, we focus on several key areas: first, we are improving the university's online presence and data documentation through revamped college websites. Second, we are committed to elevating our academic reputation by investing in research, developing global partnerships, and ensuring high-quality graduates. Notably, we dedicate 10% of the university's resources to research, prioritizing applied studies that offer practical solutions to societal challenges.

What role does Helwan University play in raising awareness about societal issues and fostering student character development?

Helwan University has long been a leader in shaping student character through disciplines such as arts, sports, and tourism. We allocate significant resources-EGP 30 million annually-towards student activities, focusing on personal development areas like intellectual property rights, language skills, and digital literacy. Our ultimate goal is to nurture well-rounded individuals who are active, responsible members of society, capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.











What plans are in place to further Helwan University's role in societal development-culturally, economically, and socially?

We are committed to contributing to sustainable development through a variety of initiatives, such as supporting applied scientific research, offering professional training programs, and promoting cultural activities. We also collaborate with civil society organizations and the private sector to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our approach aims to integrate the university's strengths into broader societal progress.

The Fire Science program at the Faculty of Engineering, Matariya, is the only one of its kind in the Middle East. Why hasn't it been fully leveraged yet?

We recognize the immense potential of the Fire Science program and are working diligently to enhance it. With Dr. Hatem Sadek's leadership and groundbreaking work, including numerous patents in firefighting, we're strengthening the program through global collaborations, research opportunities, and curriculum updates. Our goal is to position this discipline as a regional hub for cutting-edge research and training, ensuring that our graduates are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in safety and fire prevention.