Half Yearly Report On LVMH’S Liquidity Contract With ODDO BHF SCA

Pursuant to LVMH's liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2024 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:



21,000 shares 27,391,735.72 euros in cash

During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:



2,766 purchases, for a total volume of 200,546 shares and a total amount of 127,266,984.20 euros 3,340 sales, for a total volume of 210,546 shares and a total amount of 134,574,783.70 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account: