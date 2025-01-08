Basketball: Al Arabi Fall To Al Ittihad In WASL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Arabi suffered a narrow defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad Jeddah, losing 85-81 in a thrilling match at Al Gharafa Hall yesterday.

The match was part of the fourth round of the West Asian Basketball Super League (WASL) for the Gulf region.

The game featured an exciting performance with dramatic shifts in momentum. Al Ittihad came out strong in the first quarter, leading 28-22, and maintained their advantage in the second quarter with a 21-20 score.

However, Al Arabi made a strong comeback in the third quarter, thanks to tight defense and fast-paced attacks, winning it 24-13.

Despite this, Al Ittihad regained control in the final quarter, finishing strong with a 23-15 score to secure the win. With the loss, Al Arabi's record stands at 6 points from two wins and two losses, while Al Ittihad Jeddah also move to 6 points, placing them in third place.

In another match in the same group, Bahrain's Manama secured a crucial 87-81 win over Kuwait's Al Qadsia, with the match remaining competitive and exciting until the very end.

Following this victory, Manama also reached 6 points, putting them on equal footing with Al Qadsia, Al Ittihad Jeddah, and Al Arabi.

As the preliminary round nears its conclusion, the race for qualification intensifies.

The top team from each group advances directly to the semi-finals, while the second and third-place teams will face off in a best-of-three play-off series, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals.