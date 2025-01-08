Al Ahli Extend Julian Draxler Contract Until 2028

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Ahli SC of the Qatar Stars League confirmed yesterday that German midfielder Julian Draxler (pictured) has signed a contract extension, keeping him with the club for an additional three seasons, until the summer of 2028.

The former German international joined Al Ahli at the start of the 2023-2024 season from Paris Saint-Germain, initially signing a two-season contract.

The attacking midfielder played a key role in helping Al Ahli secure third place in the top flight with 22 points, trailing second-placed Al Sadd on goal difference and sitting three points behind leaders Al Duhail.

He has scored 7 goals for Al Ahli in the current season of the top flight and was named the league's Best Player of the Month for September.

Al Ahli are preparing to face Al Wakrah in the 12th round of the league at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.