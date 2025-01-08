Formula 1 Announces Multi-Year Extension With Iconic Belgian Grand Prix

(MENAFN- IANS) Stavelot (Belgium), Jan 8 (IANS) Formula 1 has agreed a multi-year extension with the Belgian Grand Prix that will see the race at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in four of the next six years.

The extension, which includes Grands Prix in the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons, follows significant at the circuit in recent years, including the addition of two new grandstands – increasing capacity by 10,000 – and enhancement of the off-track entertainment and fan experience.

"The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1. In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

The Wallonian circuit is celebrated by fans and drivers alike for its mixture of long straights and challenging fast corners, including one of the most famous sections of racetrack in the world as drivers power through Eau Rouge and Raidillon, then on to the Kemmel straight.

This year, the Belgian Grand Prix welcomed 380,000 fans across the race weekend in a gripping three days of action which saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton claim his second win of the season, and his fifth at Spa.

Built in 1921, Spa-Francorchamps was one of just seven circuits to be part of Formula 1's maiden championship in 1950 and has since hosted 57 Grands Prix.

Spanning 7.004km, it's the longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar and has seen some of the sport's most decorated drivers, including Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Sebastian Vettel, win there. From the current grid, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have also taken victory at the circuit.