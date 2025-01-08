(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Patiala, Punjab, India Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a leading solar EPC company in Punjab, proudly announces a landmark collaboration with Jogindra Group, a leader in Punjab's industry, for the development of a 110 MWp solar power project. This ambitious initiative underscores the growing commitment of both companies to sustainability, efficiency, and innovation in energy.





Solidus Techno Power Announces 110 MWp Captive Solar Project for Jogindra Group in, Punjab



A Mega Project for a Manufacturing Giant



The 110 MWp captive open-access ground-mounted solar project is designed to cater to the diverse energy needs of Jogindra Group's key enterprises:









Jogindra Castings Pvt. Ltd.



Vardhman Adarsh Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

Oasis Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.





Spread across three strategic locations in Punjab, this transformative project ranks among the largest solar initiatives in the region. It is tailored to optimize energy production and utilization for each part of the Jogindra Group. This ambitious venture aligns with Jogindra Group's mission to enhance operational efficiency while championing environmental stewardship.





Driving Sustainability and Innovation



Solidus Techno Power will spearhead the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of this project, bringing its extensive expertise in solar energy solutions to the forefront. The 110 MWp project is expected to generate approximately 187 million units of clean energy annually, reducing an estimated 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. These milestones not only support Jogindra Group's sustainability objectives but also set a benchmark for responsible practices in Punjab's manufacturing sector.





Harvinder Singh, Director of Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. , Commented,

“We are honored to partner with Jogindra Group on this groundbreaking project. This initiative reflects our shared vision for a sustainable future and strengthens Punjab's position as a leader in renewable energy adoption. Solidus is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that drive both economic and environmental progress.”





Key Benefits of the Project







Enhancing Grid Stability and Reliability : The project will provide substantial contributions to the local power grid, strengthening its stability and reliability for both rural and urban areas in Punjab.

Boosting Punjab's Renewable Energy Capacity : By generating significant clean energy, this project will support India's national renewable energy goals while contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions.



Economic Growth and Employment Generation : The project will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for local residents during the construction and operational phases. Local businesses and services will experience increased demand, driving economic growth in the surrounding community.



Infrastructure Development and Long-Term Benefits : The project will contribute to improvements in local infrastructure, including transportation and connectivity, which will benefit the community in the long term.



Environmental Sustainability : This solar plant will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future for the people of Punjab. Community Empowerment and Skill Development : Solidus Techno Power is committed to providing skill development programs for local youth, enabling them to take advantage of future employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, local farmers and landowners will benefit financially from land leasing agreements.





Pioneering Renewable Energy in Punjab



As a manufacturing giant, Jogindra Group's shift towards renewable energy marks a significant step in promoting green energy adoption across industries. This project demonstrates the potential of captive solar solutions to empower businesses, reduce energy costs, and contribute to India's renewable energy targets.





Jogindra Group's Leadership Team shared their enthusiasm,

“This solar project is a milestone in our journey toward sustainable growth. Partnering with Solidus Techno Power ensures that we leverage the best technology and expertise to meet our energy needs while making a positive impact on the environment.”





A Bright Future Ahead



Solidus Techno Power's collaboration with Jogindra Group marks a new era in Punjab's renewable energy landscape. As the project progresses, it promises to inspire other industries to embrace solar energy as a sustainable and economically viable solution.





About Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.

Solidus Techno Power is a leading solar EPC company specializing in innovative, high-quality solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. With a strong commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, Solidus aims to revolutionize energy access and utilization in India.



