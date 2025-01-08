Adam George Joins Glass Pharms As Chairman

(MENAFN- Pressat) Glass Pharms, the UK-based medical cannabis cultivation company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam George as Chairman. Adam officially joined the board on 1st December 2024.

Glass Pharms chief executive, James Duckenfield said“We are delighted that Adam has joined the board. He brings unparalleled experience in cannabis, with over 13 years spent at GW Pharmaceuticals including positions of CFO and UK managing director. He will support us in our mission to bring high quality pharmaceutical cannabis products to UK patients”

Adam left GW Pharmaceuticals, now Jazz Pharmaceuticals, in 2020 and has other interests in businesses developing medicines derived from or inspired by plants, fungi and other natural sources.

Adam George said,“It's an exciting time to join Glass Pharms. With solid foundations laid through a world-class cultivation facility and an excellent team, the business is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for high quality, UK produced, cannabis based medicines.”

About Glass Pharms

Glass Pharms is a UK-based licensed cultivator of cannabis exclusively for the medical supply chain. Glass Pharms was established to meet patient demand for dependable supply of high quality, UK-produced, cannabis-based medicines at a fair price. It achieves this aim using a talented growing team and a patent-pending continuous cultivation system which uses automation to take the plants on a 12-week journey through various climate chambers, to create an accelerated simulation of a growing year. This innovative environment uses about 40% of the power compared to traditional indoor growing facilities and is powered by off-grid green energy.

For more information contact Mark Heley at ...