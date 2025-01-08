Bajau... Echoes Of Culture On Endless Seas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Bugis

SEMPORNA, MALAYSIA, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- In the water of Malaysia's Sabah state, the Bajau people, known as "Sea Nomads" embody a life of harmony with nature, with wooden boats and stilt houses built over water.

Despite their modest lifestyle, Bajau people preserve rich culture and heritage passed down through generations.

Fishing and free diving are central to the Bajau way of life, as they possess extraordinary skills often diving up to 20 meters deep without breathing equipment.

Moving between islands is not merely a journey but a lifestyle reflecting their deep-rooted bond with the ocean, which serves as their playground, livelihood, and sanctuary.

The Bajau hold vast maritime knowledge and wisdom, passed orally through generations, they master navigation and survival techniques, even under the harshest conditions, making the sea more than just a source of income.

However, they face significant challenges such as illiteracy, lack of education, and poverty due to their nomadic lifestyle, leaving their future uncertain and dependent on their ability to adapt to social and economic changes.

Their simple yet culturally and environmentally rich sea-based lifestyle makes them an icon of harmony between land and water. (end) aab