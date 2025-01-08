عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Airlines Cancels Baku-Kazan-Baku Flight Scheduled For January 8, 2025

Azerbaijan Airlines Cancels Baku-Kazan-Baku Flight Scheduled For January 8, 2025


1/8/2025 2:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) has canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines.

The Service announced that this decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as part of the "Kovyor" plan.

AZAL prioritizes flight safety and strictly adheres to international standards.

Passengers of the canceled flight can contact the airline's call center via email at [email protected] for additional information.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation and will keep passengers informed of any changes.

MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109066695


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search